National Weather Service to hold Storm Spotter Training in Chillicothe

The National Weather Service will provide a free storm spotter training class in Chillicothe later this month.

The class will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center the night of February 20th at 7 o’clock. Topics to be covered include severe thunderstorm basics, how to visually identify severe storm features and to report observed weather, and storm spotter safety.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright says members of the Chillicothe Fire Department will also talk about local warning systems.

Like this: Like Loading...