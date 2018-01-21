National Weather Service announces 2018 Storm Spotter Training Schedule

The National Weather Service will hold several Storm Spotter Training sessions in the area through March.

Training sessions will be held at the Salisbury Ambulance Base January 31st, at the Macon County Expo Center February 1st, at Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe February 20th, at the Mercer County Fire Protection District in Princeton February 21st, at the King City Fire Department March 15th, at the Rehoboth Baptist Church in Kirksville March 20th, at the Schuyler County R-1 School in Queen City March 22nd, and at the Milan Community Center March 27th.

All training sessions will start at 7 o’clock at night and more information can be found by clicking HERE.

Like this: Like Loading...