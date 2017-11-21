Nanetta “Nan” Carter receives Missouri Community College Award of Distinction

Nanetta “Nan” Carter of Savannah, Missouri was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) for her outstanding support of Missouri Community Colleges. Nan received the 2017 Award of Distinction at the statewide MCCA convention held in Branson, Missouri. This is one of the highest awards given to an individual that goes above and beyond to support Missouri community colleges.

Nan is a longtime supporter of North Central Missouri College, the NCMC Foundation, and NCMC athletics. In April of this year, Nan was named the Lead Gift Contributor with her gracious gift of $100,000 to help restore the historic Geyer Hall at North Central Missouri College.

“Nan is a wonderful woman and a strong advocate for higher education,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “I am pleased Nan received the MCCA Award of Distinction; she truly cares about our students and their success.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”-www.mccatoday.org.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...