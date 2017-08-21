Name of suspect in Friday standoff at Chillicothe released

Chillicothe police report the arrest of a suspect who allegedly was involved in a Friday night standoff with law enforcement officers.

At 6:22 pm, Chillicothe officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 1100 block of Broadway Street. A report noted shots were fired during the attempted arrest. A standoff ensued and the person was eventually arrested some four hours later.

Online court information shows a bond of $200,000 for 31-year-old Aaron Dorney Hecker of 1113 Broadway at Chillicothe.

He faces two counts of felony assault in the second-degree and one count of resisting arrest or detention by creating a substantial risk or serious injury or death to another person.

The investigation has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. Officers were assisted at the scene by the highway patrol, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

