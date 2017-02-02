Murder investigation of 54-year-old man reported in Moberly

At approximately 12:12 a.m., on Thursday, February 02, the Moberly Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the 1000 block of S Williams Street.

Upon arrival officers located a 54-year-old white male with a possible gunshot wound. Responding units rendered first aid and the Randolph County Ambulance transported the subject to Moberly Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Persons of interest are being interviewed at the Moberly Police Department.

The name of the deceased subject is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Randolph County Coroner has ruled the death a homicide and requested an autopsy be conducted.

The investigation is ongoing by the Moberly Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Randolph County Coroner.

The Moberly Fire Department assisted at the scene and authorities report further information will be provided as it becomes available

Like this: Like Loading...