Murder charge filed in connection with crash that killed Danette Rardon

A Livingston County arrest warrant was issued today against the driver of a pickup that struck a car Saturday evening in Chillicothe, resulting in the death of Danette Rardon.

The Livingston County’s Prosecuting Attorney has filed charges against 23-year-old Shawn Michael Yuille accusing him of murder in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, resulting in serious physical injuries. Online court information shows bond was set at $200,000 cash.

The online court report shows Yuille with an address of Gallatin. When the accident happened, the highway patrol accident report noted an address of Trenton.

The accident at Washington and Calhoun Streets claimed the life of 39-year-old Danette Rardon of Chillicothe. Yuille was injured and hospitalized at Saint Luke’s in Kansas City. His five-year-old daughter, riding in the pickup, also was injured and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Highway patrol investigators have reported the pickup was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it failed to halt for a traffic signal light at the intersection. There also are reports that Yuille was allegedly inhaling an air duster while operating the vehicle creating a substantial risk to the child.

A probable cause statement filed with the court indicates the pickup was traveling at approximately 84 miles per hour in what is a 25 mile per hour zone when it ran the red light and struck the driver’s side of Rardon’s car. It had just turned north from Calhoun Street onto Washington.

