Multiple crashes near Brookfield on Highway 36 injure two

The Highway Patrol reports a Palmyra resident sustained serious injuries when his pickup struck a tractor-trailer truck two miles west of Brookfield Thursday afternoon.

Nineteen-year-old Cole Shade traveled west on U. S. 36 when his pickup hit the rear of the westbound tractor-trailer driven by 30-year-old Mathew Witt of Collinsville, Oklahoma as it slowed due to traffic. The pickup was totaled, and the tractor-trailer received minor damage.

An ambulance transported Shade to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield while an air ambulance transported him to the University Hospital in Columbia.

The Patrol reports Witt sustained no injuries and both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

A Linneus woman sustained moderate injuries when her car hit a guardrail four miles west of Brookfield Thursday afternoon.

Sixty-year-old Janette Orr traveled east on U. S. Highway 36 west of Route FF when she reportedly overcorrected causing the car to veer off the left side of the road before striking the guardrail.

The vehicle received extensive damage and an ambulance transported Orr to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

The Patrol reports she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident and the Linn County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

