MU students want system to cease fossil fuel investments

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Representatives from University of Missouri student government organizations are calling on the university system to discontinue allowing its endowments to fund fossil fuels.

The Columbia Missourian (http://bit.ly/2oqmpHO ) reports the Missouri Students Association passed a resolution Tuesday requesting the university system stop fossil fuel support by 2022 and instead provide financial support to the green energy sector.

University spokesman John Fougere said in an email Wednesday that the fund is managed by nearly 50 external managers and the university is not involved in investment decisions nor does it track individual investment categories such as fossil fuels.

While the resolution isn’t scheduled for discussion at the next university system board of curators meeting, university system President Mun Choi plans to meet with students in May to discuss the topic.

