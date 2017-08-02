Motorcycle strikes deer injuring 2 north of Hamilton

Two riders were injured when a motorcycle struck a deer Tuesday night just north of Hamilton.

The highway patrol reports 47-year-old Rod Bowen and his passenger, 32-year-old Kristina Bates – both of Hamilton – were taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

An officer reported the motorcycle was southbound when it struck a deer on Highway 13causing the driver to lose control with the motorcycle overturning ejecting both riders.

Minor damage was noted for the motorcycle in the 9 o’clock Tuesday night accident.

The highway patrol was assisted by Caldwell county sheriff’s department and by Hamilton Police.

