Motorcycle crashes into garage in Chillicothe

Chillicothe Police officers responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in the 10 block of Eleventh Street.

A motorcycle driven by Ryan Christian Wheeler crashed into the wall of a garage owned by Lawrence Raymond Howe when Wheeler accelerated to fast causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

Officers noted that Wheeler was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and although he had an injury to his left shoulder, refused medical treatment at the scene.

It was noted by CPD officers that the motorcycle received moderate damage while the garage wheeler crashed into had major damage.

