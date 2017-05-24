MOPS to hold Quarter Auction June 2

MOPS will hold a Quarter Auction at the First Assembly of God Activity Center in Trenton the evening of June 2.

Doors will be opened at 5:30, and the auction will begin at 6:30.

Coordinator Sosha Osborn says bidders will be able to buy paddles for $5 and additional paddles for $3.

She explains each vendor will introduce its items and one, two, three, or four quarters to start the bidding.

Bidders can place their quarters into a jar, and their paddle numbers will be put into a pot.

Osborn says a number will be drawn from the pot, and if the drawn bidder has bid on the item, he or she can keep it.

Items include Scentsy, Mary Kay, and Pampered Chef as well as themed baskets.

All of the vendors are from the area.

There will also be a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.

Osborn tells that the funds raised will go toward helping interested mothers go to a three-day Moms Convention.

She explains that MOPS is a group of moms that offers inspiration and fellowship to other moms.

She says it is important to remember that God will see them through their trials.

