Monday fire extensively damages home south of Spickard

Fire Monday afternoon and evening extensively damaged a house and its contents south of Spickard. The Spickard Fire Protection and Grundy County Rural districts were called to the scene at 718 Highway 65, the residence of Gene Schelker.

Spickard Fire Training officer Jess Richmond said no one was home when the fire broke out in the one story older house. Firefighters were at the scene for more than three hours during late afternoon and evening. Richmond said Spickard returned to the scene for another hour last night when flames flared up in shingles on the roof.

Richmond estimated the loss to be upwards of $100,000, but he cautioned that it was only a guess and that he is not an estimator of damage.

Richmond quoted an occupant as indicating a lighted candle in the living room may have been knocked over by cats. Damage was noted in the living room, bedroom and kitchen.

Richmond said the structure remains upright and there were no injuries. He said dogs and puppies also were saved from the fire.

Richmond reported the American Red Cross responded to assist the Schelker family.

Richmond expressed his appreciation to Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District for their assistance noting the Grundy County Ambulance was present in case medical services were needed.

Like this: Like Loading...