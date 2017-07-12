MoDOT to make pavement repairs on Highway 36 in Hamilton

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans pavement repairs on U. S. Route 36 in Hamilton today and Thursday.

Local maintenance crews will close the driving lane of westbound U. S. Route 36 between Turkey Road and Des Moine Road for concrete replacement today from 6:30 in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening.

Crews plan to close the driving lane between Des Moines Road and Nettleton Road for concrete replacement Thursday from 6:30 in morning to 5 o’clock in the evening.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place during the lane closures.

Like this: Like Loading...