MoDOT to install additional safety devices on Highway 63 near Kirksville

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports it will install additional safety devices on U. S. Route 63 near Kirksville.

Interactive flashing lights and signs will be installed in the next few weeks on either side of the intersections of Illinois and East Shepherd Streets in order to alert motorists on U. S. 63 of vehicles at the intersections.

Interactive signs will also be installed on the same side streets to give advance warning to drivers at the intersections of oncoming traffic on U. S. 63.

MoDOT Area Engineer Amy Crawford says detectors will be installed on the pavement and will be activated by the presence of a vehicle.

She adds that MoDOT will continue to monitor the area and identify opportunities for safety improvements.

