Audio: MoDOT to conduct statewide Winter drill today

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s 1,500 snowplow trucks will be on the road this morning as part of the agency’s annual statewide winter weather drill.

MoDOT Central District Maintenance Engineer Jason Shafer says employees will be reacting to a SIMULATED forecast of significant snow for the entire state.

The drill will test MoDOT’s battle plan to ensure its readiness to get you back on Missouri roads as quickly as possible after snowstorms. MoDOT spends $45,000,000 on snow removal.

MoDOT crews will begin deploying at mid-morning and the drill is expected to end by mid-afternoon. The agency’s emergency operations centers will activate today. Every MoDOT maintenance employee completes an annual training that serves as a refresher course for plowing snow.

