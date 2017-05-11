MoDOT to assist with 17th Street Bridge replacement

The Missouri Department of Transportation will partially fund the replacement of the 17th Street Bridge in Trenton.

Northwest District Maintenance and Traffic Engineer Tonya Lohman explains that there is a division within MoDOT which handles multimodal concerns, such as rail crossings, bridge improvements, airport improvements, buses and other types of transit.

She says that the department asks the legislature for the money to fund those projects from the general fund.

MoDOT receives about 10 to 11 million dollars each year divided into the various modes.

Lohman explains that MoDOT also uses some federal and state money it receives toward multimodal projects as well, and that money has to be spent in a timely manner.

She says Trenton applied for Community Development Block Grant money to pay for its portion of the 17th Street Bridge replacement.

Lohman says the transportation tax passed in April will go towards other improvements around Trenton as well as being used for the bridge replacement.

Lohman adds MoDOT paid Trenton $100,000 to use on the bridge project and $700,000 is yet to come.

