MoDOT schedules bridge inspections which include lane closures

Several bridges in north Missouri are scheduled for under-bridge inspections over the next few weeks.

Some of these work zones may be moving operations and motorists are advised to be alert for work zone signs and extra equipment on the roadways around these bridges and ramps.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

Week of June 5:

Carroll County:

Route 41 at the Wakenda Chute Bridge (lane closure)

Route 41 at the Missouri River Bridge (lane closure)

Livingston County:

U.S. Route 36 east and westbound at the Grand River Bridge (shoulder closure)

U.S. Route 65 at the Grand River Bridge (lane closure)

Route 190 at the Thompson River Bridge (lane closure)

Mercer County:

Route D at the Weldon Fork Bridge (lane closure)

Week of June 19:

Chariton County:

U.S. Route 24 at the Chariton River Bridge (shoulder closure)

Route 129 at the Chariton River Bridge (lane closure)

Route 139 at the Grand River Bridge (lane closure)

