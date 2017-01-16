MoDOT road work plans in north Missouri for January 16 through 22

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region planned for the week of Jan. 16 – 22 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. With the possibility of winter weather, scheduled maintenance and construction projects may be postponed.

Buchanan County

Route 6 – At Woodbine Road for utility work, Jan. 16 – 20

Route 116 – From Rushville to DeKalb for sealing, Jan. 17 – 20

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the Route 13 overpass for bridge maintenance, Jan. 17 – 20, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Hamilton during the closure.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – From the city limits of Trenton to the Livingston County line for pavement repair, Jan. 17 – 20

Route 6 – From the city limits of Trenton to the Daviess County line for pavement repair, Nov. 17 – 20

Route 146 – From Route 6 to the Grundy County line for pothole patching, Nov. 17 – 20

Holt County

Route 111 – From the city limits of Big Lake to the city limits of Craig for shoulder repair, Jan. 17 – 20

Route A – CLOSED at the Nodaway River Bridge from Elm Street to Diamond Trail (Nodaway County) for maintenance, Jan. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercer County

Route P – CLOSED at the Brushy Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement. The road will be closed until February 2017.

Nodaway County

Route A – CLOSED at the Nodaway River Bridge from Elm Street (Holt County) to Diamond Trail for maintenance, Jan. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Worth County

Route 46 – From U.S. Route 169 to Route C for sealing, Jan. 17 – 20

