MoDOT road work for week of May 15

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the north Missouri region planned for the week of May 15 – 21 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change with weather conditions.

Andrew County

Route Y – CLOSED from County Road 29 to County Road 17 for a culvert replacement, May 15, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route F – CLOSED from County Road 252 to County Road 259 for a culvert replacement, May 16, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED from West Barkley Drive to County Road 366 for a culvert replacement, May 17, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Atchison County

Route O – From the Iowa state line to Route C for pothole patching, May 15

Routes Y and AA – Pothole patching, May 16 – 17

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, May 15 – 18

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, May 15 – 19

Carroll County

Route UU – From U.S. Route 65 to County Road 234 for drainage work, May 15

Route J – From County Road 281 to County Road 311 for drainage work, May 16 – 17

Chariton County

Routes J and Z – Chip sealing, May 15

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for a resurfacing project, May 15 – 20

Route 139 – From the city limits of Sumner to Route B (Linn County) for sealing, May 16 – 18

Route 129 – CLOSED from Birch Street to Mennefee Road for a culvert replacement, May 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route C – From County Road 208 to County Road 216 for a culvert repair, May 16 – 17, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorist thru the workzone.

Daviess County

Interstate 35 – At the 82 mile marker near Coffey for pavement repair, May 16 – 17

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Night work at the I-35 Overpass Bridge for painting, May 15 – 20, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-35 – Night work at the U.S. Route 36 interchange for painting, May 15 – 20, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 6 – Entrance to Lakesite Road CLOSED for a culvert replacement, May 18 – 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Grundy County

Route 6 – From U.S. Route 65 to the Daviess County line for pavement repair, May 15 – 19

Route E – CLOSED from Route K to Route JJ for a culvert replacement, May 16, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route N – Sealing, May 15 – 19

Route DD – Drainage work, May 15 – 19

Route ZZ – CLOSED from Route P (Gentry) to U.S. Route 136 for a resurfacing project, May 15 – 19, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route D – From Washington Center to West 190th Street for pothole patching, May 18 – 19

Route 46 – From U.S. Route 69 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) for a resurfacing project, May 15 – 20

Holt County

Route D – CLOSED for pothole patching, May 15, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linn County

Route 139 – From Route B to the city limits of Sumner (Chariton County) for sealing, May 16 – 18

Livingston County

Route 190 – At the Thompson River Bridge for maintenance, May 15 – 17

Route D – At the Shoal Creek Drain Ditch Bridge for maintenance, May 17 – 19

Nodaway County

Route B – CLOSED from Hawk Road to Route FF for a culvert replacement, May 16, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Routes E, MM, 46 and 246 – Pothole patching, May 16 – 19

Putnam County

Route 149 – CLOSED from Route Z to 120th Street for a culvert replacement, May 15, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Routes W and 149 – Pothole patching, May 15 – 19

Worth County

Route 46 – From U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 69 (Harrison County) for a resurfacing project, May 15 – 20

Route W – Sealing, May 15 – 17

