MoDOT planned work schedule for September 4 Through September 10, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of Sept. 4 – 10 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

MoDOT will halt temporary lanes closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Labor Day holiday. Most temporary lane closures will stop at noon on Friday, Sept. 1 and resume Tuesday morning, Sept. 5. Some long-term closures, ramp closures, and head-to-head traffic may remain in place.

Andrew County

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 27 to County Road 26 (Nodaway County), Sept. 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Little Tarkio Creek for a bridge replacement project. The road will remain closed through December.

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair in Tarkio from U.S. Route 136 to Park Street, Sept. 5 – 8

Buchanan County

Route DD – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Interstate 29 at Faucett. The bridge will remain closed through October.

Interstate 229 – Bridge maintenance northbound on the double-deck bridge, Sept. 5 – 8. This will include an overnight lane closure.

U.S. Route 169 – Shoulder work from the city limits of St. Joseph to the city limits of Gower, Sept. 5 – 8

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Milling and pothole patching at Maxwell Road, Sept. 5 – 8

Routes 752 and 759 – Shoulder work, Sept. 5 – 8

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge and interchange project one mile east of Route AC, Sept. 4 – 9

Route 6 (Frederick Avenue) – A sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project between I-29 and Woodbine Road, Sept. 4 – 9

Caldwell County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) to Route A, Sept. 5 – 8

Carroll County

Route NN – Pothole patching, Sept. 5

Route HH – Pothole patching, Sept. 6

Chariton County

Route 11 – Pavement repair one and a half mile south of Route E at the railroad crossing, Sept. 5 – 8

Clinton County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 to Route A (Caldwell County), Sept. 5 – 8

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for pavement repair from NE 280th Street to NE 264th Street, Sept. 5, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for pavement repair from NE 292nd to NE 280th, Aug. 30 – 31, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from Route 6 to Route C, Aug. 28 – Sept. 5 – 8

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound just east of Route 31, Sept. 5. Work will be conducted at night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to Stanberry, Sept. 5 – 9

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Aug. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route E – Pothole patching, Sept. 5 – 8

Harrison County

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement two miles east of Route 13, Sept. 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge near Exit 84, Aug. 28 – Sept. 3. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. The lane closures will remain in place overnight.

Route 118 – The ramp from Route 118 to southbound I-29 is CLOSED for the Davis Creek Bridge replacement project through mid-December.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 11, Sept. 5 – 8

Route 130 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 36 to Husk Road, Sept. 6, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Nolan Road to Hunt Road, Sept. 7, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 27 (Andrew County) to County Road 26, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route VV – CLOSED for a sealing project, Sept. 5 – 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 148 – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 71 to Route CC, Sept. 7 – 8

Route H – CLOSED for a sealing project from Route V to Route A, Sept. 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route W – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 136 to the Schuyler County line, Sept. 5 – 9

Route 149 – Resurfacing, Sept. 5 – 9

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Slide repair near the city limits of Browning, Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Route 6 – Slide repair from the city limits of Milan to the city limits of Green City, Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge. The bridge will be closed through September.

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Golden Rod Trail to Glacier Avenue, Sept. 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to 190th Street, Sept. 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Echo Lane to 190th Street, Sept. 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 169 – Culvert repair at the Middle Fork Bridge, Sept. 8

