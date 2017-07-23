MoDOT planned road work week of July 24, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of July 24 – 30 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Business Loop 29 (Belt Highway) – From U.S. Route 59 to U.S. Route 169 (Rochester Road, Buchanan County) for a resurfacing project, July 24 – 30. Work will be done between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly.

Atchison County

Route B – Pothole patching, July 24 – 26

Route J – At the Tarkio Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 24 – 27. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to direct traffic through the work zone.

Route F – Pothole patching, July 27

Buchanan County

Route 6 – From Interstate 29 to Woodbine Road for a sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project, July 24 – 30

Route 371 – From Route CC to Route 752 for pavement repair, July 24 – 28. One lane will remain closed overnight. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to direct traffic through the work zone.

Business Loop 29 (Belt Highway) – From U.S. Route 59 (Andrew County) to U.S. Route 169 (Rochester Road) for a resurfacing project, July 24 – 30. Work will be done between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly.

p.m. a.m. U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, July 24 – 29

Route MM – CLOSED from Tillery Road to Route DD for a culvert replacement, July 27, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m .

Caldwell County

Route T – Pothole patching, July 24

U.S. Route 36 – Westbound from Route B to Route 13 for pavement repair, July 24 – 27

Route U – Pothole patching, July 25 – 26

Route D – From U.S. Route 36 to Route HH for pothole patching, July 27 – 28

Chariton County

Route FF – Pavement repair, July 24 – 25

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – From U.S. Route 136 (Harrison County) to Route 6 for shoulder work, July 24 – 28

Route UU – Drainage work, July 24 – 28

Route MM – CLOSED for sealing, July 25, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m .

a.m. p.m Route N – CLOSED for sealing, July 26, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m .

DeKalb County

Route H – CLOSED from Route E to Crabill Road for a resurfacing project, July 24 and July 27, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m .

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – From the city limits of Stanberry to Route 31 for a resurfacing project, July 24 – 28

Grundy County

Route WW – From Route 6 to Route W for pothole patching, July 24 – 28

Harrison County

U.S. Route 69 – From U.S. Route 136 to Route 6 (Daviess County) for shoulder work, July 24 – 28

Route P – At the White Oak Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 24 – 28

Route 46 – Just east of the city limits of Hatfield for drainage work, July 26 – 27

Holt County

Route 111 – From the city limits of Forest City to the city limits of Oregon for drainage work, July 24 – 28

I-29 – At the Davis Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project. July 24 – 28. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, near Exit 84.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Westbound from Route FF to Route 5 for bridge deck repair, July 24

Route 130 – From U.S. Route 36 to Route YY for pothole patching, July 24

U.S. Route 36 – Westbound from Route 130 to Danube Drive for bridge deck repair, July 25

Route E – From Route 139 to Route 11 for pothole patching, July 25

Route E – From Route 11 to Route 5 for pothole patching, July 26

U.S. Route 36 – Eastbound from Danube Drive to Route 130 for bridge deck repair, July 26 – 27

Route EE – From U.S. Route 36 to the end of state maintenance for pothole patching, July 28

Livingston County

Routes A, N, O and CC – Pothole patching, July 24 – 27

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, July 24 – 28

Nodaway County

Route J – From Route M to U.S. Route 136 for pothole patching, July 24

Route E – From U.S. Route 136 to Route 246 for pothole patching, July 25

Route NN – From Route E to the Platte River Bridge for pothole patching, July 26

Route EE – From U.S. Route 136 to Route NN for pothole patching, July 27

Putnam County

Routes E, EE and KK – Pothole patching, July 24 – 28

Sullivan County

Route 5 – From Route MM to the city limits of Browning for slide repair, July 24 – 29

Route 6 – From the city limits of Milan to the city limits of Green City for slide repair, July 24 – 29

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through September.

Route J – Drainage work, July 24 – 25

