MoDOT planned road work the week of August 14

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of Aug. 14 – 20 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair at the Platte River Bridge (eastbound lanes only), Aug. 14 – 17

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Milling and pothole patching at Maxwell Road, Aug. 14 – 17

Route 371 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Route 116 and Route H in Platte County, Aug. 14 – 18, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge and interchange project one mile east of Route AC, Aug. 14 – 19

Route 6 – A sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project between Interstate 29 and Woodbine Road, Aug. 14 – 19. This could include occasional night work.

Route N – CLOSED for pothole patching between Route 31 and the Clinton County line, Aug. 17 – 18, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 daily

Caldwell County

Route 116 – Shoulder work between U.S. Route 69 in Clinton County and Route A, Aug. 14 – 18

Carroll County

Route J – Pothole patching between Route 139 and U.S. Route 65, Aug. 14 – 15

Route UU – Drainage work between Route M and U.S. Route 65, Aug. 14 – 15

Routes M & U – Pothole patching, Aug. 15 – 16

Route C – Pothole patching, Aug. 17 – 18

Chariton County

Route D – Bridge maintenance at the Clark Branch Bridge, Aug. 14

Route D – Bridge maintenance at the Bee Branch Bridge, Aug. 15

Route 5 – Pavement repair between Route E and the Linn County line, Aug. 16

Route PP – Bridge maintenance at the Chariton River Overflow Bridge, Aug. 16

Route PP – Bridge maintenance at the Middle Fork Chariton River Bridge, Aug. 17

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair at the ramp from northbound I-35 to U.S. Route 36 (Exit 54), Aug. 14 – 16. This will include a 12-foot width restriction and the work zone will remain in place overnight.

I-35 – Pavement repair in the northbound lanes at mile marker 49, Aug. 16 – 17. This will include a 14-foot width restriction and the work zone will remain in place overnight.

Daviess County

Route DD – Bridge Maintenance at the I-35 overpass, Aug. 14

Route UU – Drainage work approximately two miles south of Route B, Aug. 14 – 15

Route KK – Bridge Maintenance at the I-35 overpass, Aug. 15 – 18

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – From Route 31 to Stanberry for a resurfacing project, Aug. 14 – 18

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Snead Ridge Road and 600th Street, Aug. 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route A – Pothole patching between U.S. Route 65 and Route C, Aug. 14 – 18

Route W – Sealing on the Hickory Creek Bridge and the Wolf Creek Bridge, Aug. 15 – 18

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between U.S. Route 69 and West 165th Avenue, Aug. 14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – Sealing between Route T and Route B, Aug. 14

Route N – Sealing between I-35 and Route B, Aug. 15 – 16

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge near Exit 84, Aug. 14 – 20. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. The lane closures will remain in place overnight.

Route 118 – The ramp from Route 118 to southbound I-29 is CLOSED for the Davis Creek Bridge replacement project. The southbound on-ramp will remain closed until Nov. 30.

Linn County

Route 139 – Drainage work between Route E and Route Y, Aug. 14

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance between Route KK and Hawk Road, Aug. 15 – 16, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance in the westbound lanes at the Grand River Bridge, Aug. 14 – 17

Nodaway County

Route MM – CLOSED for culvert repairs between U.S. Route 136 and 280th Street, Aug. 14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – Pothole patching between Route 148 and Route FF, Aug. 14 – 18

Putnam County

Routes A, F and HH – Pothole patching, Aug. 14 – 18

Sullivan County

Routes D, FF, H and HH – Sealing, Aug. 14 – 18

Routes 5 and 6 – Slide repair, Aug. 14 – 19

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through September.

Route O – Pothole patching, Aug. 14 – 18

