MoDOT planned road work May 8 through 14

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the north Missouri planned for the week of May 8 – 14 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change with weather conditions.

Atchison County

Route M – CLOSED from 180th Street to 170th Street for a culvert replacement, May 9, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route O – From the Iowa state line to Route C for pothole patching, May 11

Route AA – Pothole patching, May 12

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, May 8 – 12

U.S. Route 36 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, May 9 – 11

Carroll County

Route UU – From U.S. Route 65 to County Road 234 for drainage work, May 9

Route J – From County Road 281 to County Road 311 for drainage work, May 10 – 11

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for a resurfacing project, May 8 – 12

Route J – From Route MM to the end of state maintenance for chip sealing, May 10 – 12

Route Z – Chip sealing, May 10 – 12

Clinton County

Route F – CLOSED at Redbud Lane for a culvert replacement, May 10 – 12, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Daviess County

Route 13 – Just north of Route 6 for drainage work, May 9 – 12

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Night work at the I-35 Overpass Bridge for painting, May 8 – 12, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-35 – Night work at the U.S. Route 36 interchange for painting, May 8 – 12, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route EE – CLOSED just north of Wamsley Road for a culvert replacement, May 11 – 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Gentry County

Route ZZ – CLOSED from Route T to Route P for a resurfacing project, May 9 – 11, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route ZZ – CLOSED from Route P to U.S. Route 136 (Harrison County) for a resurfacing project, May 12, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grundy County

Route JJ – CLOSED from Route J to SE 20th Street for a culvert replacement, May 10, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route JJ – CLOSED from SE 20th Street to NE 10th Street for a culvert replacement, May 11, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route N – Sealing, May 9 – 12

Route DD – Drainage work, May 9 – 12

Route ZZ – CLOSED from Route P (Gentry) to U.S. Route 136 for a resurfacing project, May 12, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holt County

Route D – CLOSED for pothole patching, May 9 – 10, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Linn County

Route TT – From U.S. Route 36 to the Chariton County line for pothole patching, May 9

Route TT – From the Linn County line to Route 139 for pothole patching, May 10

Livingston County

Route 190 – At the Thompson River Bridge for maintenance, May 9 – 10

Route C – At the Shoal Creek Bridge for maintenance, May 11

Nodaway County

Routes AF, M, P and 246 – Pothole patching, May 9 – 12

Route JJ – CLOSED from West Warren Street to Wolfers Street for a culvert replacement, May 10, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route VV – At the Platte River Bridge, for maintenance, May 10 – 12

Route B – CLOSED from Hawk Road to Route FF for a culvert replacement, May 11, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Putnam County

Route CC – CLOSED at the South Branch Shoal Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through May 2017.

Route 149 – CLOSED from the Iowa state line to Route DD for a culvert replacement, May 9, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 149 – CLOSED from Route DD to 120th Street for a culvert replacement, May 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Routes W and 149 – Pothole patching, May 9 – 12

Worth County

Route W – Sealing, May 9 – 12

