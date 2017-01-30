MoDOT planned road work January 30 through February 5

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 5 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. With the possibility of winter weather, scheduled maintenance and construction projects may be postponed.

Atchison County

Route 275 – Shoulder work, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Buchanan County

Route 6 – Pothole patching, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Route 116 – From Rushville to DeKalb for sealing, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the Route 13 overpass for bridge maintenance, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Hamilton during the closure.

Clinton County

Route 116 – From U.S. Route 169 to the Buchanan County line for sealing, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – From the Nodaway County line to the city limits of Stanberry for crack sealing, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Harrison County

Interstate 35 – From mile marker 84 (Route H) to mile marker 114 (Iowa state line) for sealing, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Holt County

Route 111 – From the city limits of Big Lake to the city limits of Craig for shoulder repair, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – From Route 139 to Route 11 for pothole patching, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Mercer County

U.S. Route 65 – From the city limits of Princeton to the Grundy County line for sealing, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – From the One Hundred and Two River Bridge to Route 46 for shoulder work, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

U.S. Route 136 – From Route J to the Gentry County line for sealing, Jan. 23 – 27

Worth County

Route 46 – From U.S. Route 169 to Route C for sealing, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Like this: Like Loading...