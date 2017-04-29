MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri week of May 1

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the north Missouri region planned for the week of May 1 – 7 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays.

All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change with weather conditions.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching, May 1 – 2

U.S. Route 136 – From Route O to Route M for culvert maintenance, May 1 – 5

Buchanan County

Route M – CLOSED from route 116 to the Platte County line for a chip seal, May 1, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, May 1 – 5

Route Z – CLOSED from Route 6 to Hurlingen Road for a culvert replacement, May 2, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

Hurlingen U.S. Route 36 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, May 2 – 4

Carroll County

Route Z – Pothole patching, May 1

U.S. Route 10 – From Route FF to the city limits of Carrollton for pothole patching, May 2 – 3

Chariton County

Route 129 – From Route D to Route O for pothole patching, May 1 – 2

Route 139 – From Route RA through Livingston County to the Carroll County line for pothole patching, May 1 – 3

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for a resurfacing project, May 1 – 5

Routes U and W – Pothole patching, May 3 – 5

Daviess County

I-35 – From the city limits of Bethany to the city limits of Eagleville for shoulder work, May 4

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Night work at the I-35 Overpass Bridge for painting, May 1 – 5, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-35 – Night work at the U.S. Route 36 interchange for painting, May 1 – 5, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Routes F and H – Pothole patching, May 1 – 5

Route EE – From Wamsley Road to Grindstone Road for a culvert replacement, May 3 – 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

I-35 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, May 1 – 5

Route N – From U.S. Route 69 to Route B for sealing, May 1 – 5

Route 46 – From U.S. Route 69 to the city limits of Grant City for pothole patching, May 2 – 5

Holt County

I-29 – Pothole patching, May 1 – 5

Linn County

Route 139 – From U.S. Route 36 to Route B for pothole patching, May 1 – 2

U.S. Route 36 – From Route 11 to Route 139 for pavement repair, May 1 – 4

Livingston County

Route 139 – From Route RA (Chariton County) to the Carroll County line for pothole patching, May 1 – 3

Route 190 – At the Thompson River Bridge for maintenance, May 3 – 5

Mercer County

Route E – CLOSED from Intrepid Street to Haystack Place for a culvert replacement, May 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED from Route W to County Road 352 for a culvert replacement, May 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – From the city limits of Parnell to the city limits of Grant City for shoulder repair, May 1 – 5

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching and shoulder repair, May 1 – 5

Route AC – Sealing , May 4

Putnam County

Route CC – CLOSED at the South Branch Shoal Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through May 2017.

Sullivan County

Routes E, MM and ZZ – Drainage work, May 1 – 4

MM Route 129 – Pothole patching, May 1 – 5

Worth County

Route W – Sealing and pothole patching, May 1 – 5

Route 46 – From the city limits of Grant City to the city limits of Parnell for shoulder work, May 1 – 5

Route 46 – From the city limits of Grant City to U.S. Route 69 for pothole patching, May 2 – 5

Like this: Like Loading...