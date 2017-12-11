MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri week of December 11, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of December 11 – 17 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from the Holt County line to U.S. Route 136, Dec. 11 – 15

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED for sign installation at the ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to northbound Interstate 229, Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Sign installation on westbound U.S. Route 36 at the I-229 interchange, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The driving and passing lane will be closed and traffic will be directed through the intersection using the turn lane.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Milling from Route F to SW Longhorn Drive, Dec. 11

Dekalb County

Route J – Drainage work from U.S. Route 36 to Rogers Road, Dec. 11

Route N – Culvert repair from Route 6 to Patton Road, Dec. 13

Gentry County

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Isaac Miller Trail to 445th Street, Dec. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Routes 136 and 169 – Shoulder work, Dec. 11 – 14

Linn County

Route WW – Pothole patching from the city limits of Marceline to the Macon County line, Dec. 11

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair westbound from Route F to Route 11, Dec. 11 – 12. This includes an overnight lane closure.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 139 to Route 5, Dec. 12

Route V – Pothole patching from Route M to Route C, Dec. 13 – 15

Livingston County

Route 190 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 65 to the Daviess County line, Dec. 11 – 15

Route KK – CLOSED from County Road 216 to the end of state maintenance, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 − CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through February 2018.

Nodaway County

Route C – Shoulder and drainage work, Dec. 11

U.S. Route 71 – CLOSED for culvert repair at 268th Street, Dec. 11 – 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Access to 268th Street will be closed during this time.

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B (Andrew County) to Route U, Dec. 11 – 15

Route KK – Shoulder and drainage work, Dec. 12 – 13

Worth County

Route 46 – Shoulder work and bridge maintenance one mile west of Grant City, Dec. 12 – 13

Like this: Like Loading...