MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri July 3 through July 9

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri planned for the week of July 3 – 9 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Most routine work zones will stop at noon Monday, July 3 and resume at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 for the Independence Day holiday, but some closures may remain in place.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching, July 5 – 6

Route B – Pothole patching, July 7

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Milling and pothole patching, July 3 – 6

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, July 3 – 8

Route 6 – From I-29 to Woodbine Road for a sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project, July 3 – 8

Route H – At the Platte River Bridges for maintenance, July 5

Route 371 – From Route CC to Route 752 for pavement repair, July 5 – 7. One lane will remain closed overnight. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to direct traffic through the work zone.

Carroll County

Route J – CLOSED three-quarters of a mile east of Route 139 for culvert repair, July 1 – 5. The route will be closed overnight until the repairs are completed.

Route 139 – At the Hurricane Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 3 – 5

Route E – From Route PP to Route D for drainage work, July 3 – 5

drainage Route D – From U.S. Route 36 (Livingston County) to Route C for pothole patching, July 5 – 7

U.S. Route 24 – At the U.S. Route 65 Overpass for maintenance, July 6

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for guardrail installation, July 5 – 6

Clinton County

Route H – From Route 33 to Route A for pothole patching, July 7 – 9

Daviess County

Route D – From Route J to Route CC for pothole patching, July 5 – 7

U.S. Route 69 – From Pence Road (DeKalb County) to I-35 for a resurfacing project, July 5 – 8. Includes a 10-foot width restriction.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 69 – From Pence Road to I-35 (Daviess County) for a resurfacing project, July 5 – 8. Includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route H – CLOSED from Route E to Crabill Road for a resurfacing project, June 29 – 30, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Route 6 – One-half mile west of Route 33 for culvert repair, July 6 – 7

Gentry County

Route DD – CLOSED from Route C to the end of state maintenance for a culvert replacement, July 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED from Route Z to 450 th Street for a culvert replacement, July 5, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route P – One-half mile east of Route EE for culvert repair, July 6

Harrison County

U.S. Route 69 – In the city limits of Bethany for drainage work, July 5

drainage Route N – At the I-35 Overpass Bridge for maintenance, July 5 – 7

U.S. Route 136 – Four miles east of Bethany for drainage work, July 6

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – From the city limits of Oregon to the city limits of Mound City for shoulder work, July 3 – 7

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – From Route F to Route 5 for shoulder work, July 5 – 6

U.S. Route 36 – From Route 139 to U.S. Route 65 (Livingston County) for pavement repair, July 5 – 6

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – From Route 139 (Linn County) to U.S. Route 65 for pavement repair, July 5 – 6

Route D – From U.S. Route 36 to Route C (Carroll County) for pothole patching, July 5 – 7

Mercer County

Route E – At the West Medicine Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 5

U.S. Route 136 – At the Grand River Overflow Bridge for maintenance, July 7

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED from Main Street to Vine Street for pavement repair, July 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 and Route 5 – Shoulder and drainage work, July 5 – 6

Sullivan County

Route 139 – One mile south of Newtown for drainage work, July 5 – 7

drainage Route C – From Route 5 to Route 129 for a resurfacing project, July 5 – 7. Includes a 10-foot restriction.

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through September.

Route Z – From Route 46 to Route W for drainage work, July 5 – 7

