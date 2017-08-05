MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for week of August 7

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of Aug. 7 – 13 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – At the U.S. 59/71 interchange for drainage work, Aug. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. One lane of I-29 will be closed during the ramp closure below.

U.S. 59/71 – CLOSED southbound ramp to I-29 for drainage work, Aug. 9, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Buchanan County

Route CC – Pothole patching, Aug. 7 – 9

I-29 – At mile marker 37 (north of Faucett) for pavement repair, Aug. 7 – 10. Includes a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, Aug. 7 – 12

Route 6 – From I-29 to Woodbine Road for a sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project, Aug. 7 – 12

Route V – From Route 116 to the Platte County line for pothole patching, Aug. 8 – 10

I-229 – CLOSED southbound ramp to U.S. Route 36 eastbound for sign installation, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – From U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) to Route A for shoulder work, Aug. 7 – 11

Carroll County

Route J – From Route 139 to U.S. Route 69 for pothole patching, Aug. 7 – 8

Route E – From Route D to the city limits of Carrollton for pothole patching, Aug. 7 – 8

Route U – Pothole patching, Aug. 8 – 10

Route UU – Drainage work, Aug. 9 – 10

Route C – Pothole patching, Aug. 10 – 11

Chariton County

Route 11 – At the Brush Creek Bridge for maintenance, Aug. 7 – 8

Route JJ – CLOSED from Twitchell to Bristol Road for a culvert replacement, Aug. 9, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route CC – At the Yellow Creek and Yellow Creek Overflow Bridges for maintenance, Aug. 9 – 10

Route JJ – CLOSED from Twitchell Road to John Roth Road for a culvert replacement, Aug. 10, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Clinton County

Route 116 – From U.S. Route 69 to Route A (Caldwell County) for shoulder work, Aug. 7 – 11

Route T – At the junction of Route M for drainage work, Aug. 7 – 11

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – East and westbound in the city limits of Cameron for pavement repair, Aug. 7 – 11. This will include overnight lanes closures in some areas.

Route EE – One mile north of U.S. Route 69 for shoulder work, Aug. 9 – 10

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – From Stanberry to Route P (Nodaway County) for pothole patching, Aug. 7 – 8

U.S. Route 169 – From Route 31 to Stanberry for a resurfacing project, Aug. 7 – 11

Harrison County

Route A – From U.S. Route 69 to the city limits of Ridgeway for sealing, Aug. 7. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route A – CLOSED from the city limits of Ridgeway to Route B for sealing, Aug. 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – From the city limits of Eagleville to the city limits of Blythedale for sealing, Aug. 9. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route N – From the city limits of Blythedale to the city limits of Cainsville for sealing, Aug. 10. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – From the city limits of Oregon to the city limits of Mound City for pavement repair, Aug. 7 – 11

I-29 – At the Davis Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project, Aug. 7 – 13. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, near Exit 84.

Route 118 – CLOSED the ramp from Route 118 to I-29 for bridge replacement project. The ramp will remain closed until Nov. 30.

Linn County

Route 139 – From Route E to Route YY for drainage work, August 7

U.S. Route 36 – At the Locust Creek Overflow Bridge for maintenance, Aug. 7 – 10. This will include an overnight lane closure with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route JJ – CLOSED from the Chariton County line to Keene Road for a culvert replacement, Aug. 8, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route V – CLOSED from Route H to Glacier Road for culvert repair, Aug. 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route PP – Pothole patching, Aug. 7

U.S. Route 136 – From the city limits of Stanberry (Gentry) to Route P for pothole patching, Aug. 7 – 8

Route NN – CLOSED from Navy Road to Noble Road for culvert repair, Aug. 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AB – Pothole patching, Aug. 8

Route 246 – CLOSED from Route E to Mercury Road for culvert repair, Aug. 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – From Noble Road to Navy Road for culvert repair, Aug. 9 – 11

Route B – From Route FF to Route 148 for pothole patching, Aug. 9 – 11

Route VV – CLOSED from Mahogany Road to Meadow Road for a culvert replacement, Aug. 10 – 11, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This will be an overnight closure. The road should reopen by noon on Aug. 11.

U.S. Route 136 – From 290th Street to 282nd Street for a slide repair, Aug. 10 – 11

Putnam County

Route 149 – Resurfacing project, Aug. 7 – 13

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Just north of Browning for a slide repair, Aug. 7 – 13

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through September.

Like this: Like Loading...