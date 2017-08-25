MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for week of August 28, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of Aug. 28 – Sept. 3 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

MoDOT will halt temporary lanes closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Labor Day holiday. Most temporary lane closures will stop at noon on Friday, Sept. 1 and resume Tuesday morning, Sept. 5. Some long-term closures, ramp closures, and head-to-head traffic may remain in place.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Joint repair from County Road 54 to County Road 142, Aug. 28 – 31

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville (Nodaway County) to Route B, Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Little Tarkio Creek for a bridge replacement project. The road will remain closed through December.

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair in Tarkio from U.S. Route 136 to Park Street, Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Buchanan County

Route DD – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Interstate 29 at Faucett. The bridge will remain closed through October.

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the I-229 overpass, Aug. 28 – 29

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Milling and pothole patching at Maxwell Road, Aug. 28 – 31

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from 10 th Street in St. Joseph to I-229, Aug. 29 – 31. Work will be conducted at night from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound at the 28 th Street overpass, Aug. 30 – 31. This includes an overnight lane closure.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge and interchange project one mile east of Route AC, Aug. 28 – Sept. 2

Route 6 – A sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project between I-29 and Woodbine Road, Aug. 28 – Sept. 2.

Caldwell County

Route U – Bridge maintenance at the Tom Creek Bridge, Aug. 28 – 31

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) to Route A, Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Carroll County

Route 10 – Pothole patching, Aug. 28

U.S. Route 24 – Pothole patching, Aug. 29

U.S. Route 65 – Pothole patching, Aug. 30

Chariton County

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route PP to East 6 th Street in Salisbury, Aug. 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the bridge over Bee Branch, Aug. 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 to Route A (Caldwell County), Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route 121 to NE 292 nd , Aug. 28 – 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for pavement repair from NE 292nd to NE 280th, Aug. 30 – 31, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from Route 6 to Route C, Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound just east of Route 31, Aug. 28, Work will be conducted at night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to Stanberry, Aug. 28 – Sept. 2

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Aug. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Routes C & W – Sealing bridges, Aug. 28

Route E – Pothole patching, Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the I-35 bridge, Aug. 28 – 31

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement two miles south of Route N, Aug. 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement two miles east of Route 13, Aug. 31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement three miles south of U.S. Route 136, Sept. 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge near Exit 84, Aug. 28 – Sept. 3. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. The lane closures will remain in place overnight.

Route 118 – The ramp from Route 118 to southbound I-29 is CLOSED for the Davis Creek Bridge replacement project through mid-December.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 11, Aug. 28 – 30

Nodaway County

Route VV – Pothole patching, Aug. 28

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville to Route B (Andrew County), Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Putnam County

Route E – The railroad crossing in Powersville is CLOSED from noon Aug. 28 through 11 a.m. Aug. 31 for track maintenance.

Route W – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 136 to the Schuyler County line, Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Route 149 – Resurfacing, Aug. 28 – Sept. 2

Sullivan County

Routes O – Sealing, Aug. 28 – 29

Route 5 – Slide repair near the city limits of Browning, Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Route 6 – Slide repair from the city limits of Milan to the city limits of Green City, Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Route 129 – Pothole patching, Aug. 29 – 31

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge. The bridge will be closed through September.

