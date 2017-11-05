MoDOT planned road work for week of November 6, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of November 6 – 12 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, mowing, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B to Route U (Nodaway County), Nov. 6 – 9

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Little Tarkio Creek for a bridge replacement project. The road will remain closed through December.

U.S. Route 136 – Railroad maintenance at the crossing in Phelps City. One lane at a time will be closed. Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to U.S. Route 136, Nov. 6 – 7, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching, Nov. 6 – 10

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the city limits of Rock Port to the city limits of Tarkio, Nov. 6 – 10

Buchanan County

Route DD – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over I-29 at Faucett at Exit 35. The bridge will remain closed through mid-November.

I-229 – CLOSED for sign installation at the ramp from southbound I-229 to eastbound U.S. Route 36, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 371 – Culvert repair and tree trimming from Route CC to Route A, Nov. 7 – 8

Route H – Drainage work from Route M to Route FF, Nov. 7 – 10

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Peabody Road to McDonald Road, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – Drainage work from Moses Hurt Road to Bill Bass Avenue, Nov. 7 – 8

Route WW – Drainage work from Route KK to Salem Avenue, Nov. 9

Clinton County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from East Wells to 352nd Street, Nov. 6 – 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

DeKalb County

Route EE – Milling and pothole patching, Nov. 6 – 9

Gentry County

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 320th Street to County Road 546, Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 317th Street to 310th Street, Nov. 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 327th Street to 317th Street, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route K – Sealing from the Livingston County line to Route E, Nov. 6 – 8

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for sealing from Route TT to U.S. Route 69, Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 300th Street to 290th Street, Nov. 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 270th Street to 280th Street, Nov. 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

Route 118 – The ramp from Route 118 to southbound I-29 is CLOSED for the Davis Creek Bridge replacement project through mid-December.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge near Exit 84. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. The lane closures will remain in place through mid-December.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route V to Route 11, Nov. 7, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Livingston County

Route K – Sealing, Nov. 8 – 10

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 − CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through February 2018.

Route JJ – Bridge maintenance at the East Honey Creek Bridge, Nov. 6 – 9

Nodaway County

Route 148 – Bridge maintenance at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge and Beard Creek Bridge, Nov. 6

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B (Andrew County) to Route U, Nov. 6 – 9

Route M – Bridge maintenance at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Nov. 7

Sullivan County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from King Road to Gentry Drive, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from King Road to Grove Drive, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Grove Drive to Route B, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Worth County

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement two miles south of Route 46, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

