MoDOT planned road work for week of November 27

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of November. 27 – Dec. 3 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, mowing, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B to Route U (Nodaway County), Nov. 27 – 29

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching, Nov. 27 – Dec. 1

Routes M and N – CLOSED in two-mile sections for a resurfacing project, Nov. 27 – Dec. 1, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Carroll County

Route KK – Drainage work from County Road 101 to County Road 121, Nov. 27 – 28

Route W – Drainage work from County Road 191 to County Road 209, Nov. 27 – 29

Caldwell County

Route A – Drainage work at SE Mud Creek Drive, Nov. 28 – 30

Chariton County

Route KK – Shoulder work just south of U.S. Route 24, Nov. 27 – 28. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Clinton County

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Red Lane, Nov. 28, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Daviess County

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 110 th Street to 120 th Street, Nov. 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 185th Street to Route 13, Nov. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 450 th Street to 440 th Street, Nov. 27, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Culvert replacement at 450 th Road, Nov. 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access to 450 th Road will be closed during this time.

Route 85 – Drainage work from Tyler Street to Town Branch Bridge, Nov. 29 – 30

Harrison County

Route 46 – Shoulder work, Nov. 27 – Dec. 1

Route KK – Pothole patching, Nov. 27 – Dec. 1

Holt County

Route 118 – The ramp from Route 118 to southbound I-29 is CLOSED for the Davis Creek Bridge replacement project through mid-December.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge near Exit 84. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. The lane closures will remain in place through mid-December.

I-29 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 99 (Corning Exit) to mile marker 84 (Mound City), Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair westbound from the Mussel Fork Bridge (Macon County) to Route 129, Nov. 27 – 28. This includes an overnight lane closure.

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching westbound from the Mussel Fork Bridge (Mason County) to Route F, Nov. 27 – Dec. 1

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound from Route F to Route 5, Nov. 28 – 30. This includes an overnight lane closure.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 − CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through February 2018.

Nodaway County

Route JJ – Culvert replacement at Fairway Road, Nov. 27, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Access to Fairway Road will be closed during this time.

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B (Andrew County) to Route U, Nov. 27 – 29

U.S. Route 71 – Shoulder work from Route CC to U.S. Route 136, Nov. 27 – 29

Route 46 – CLOSED at the Nodaway River Bridge for maintenance, Nov. 27 – 30, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 71 – Signal and intersection work at Main Street in Maryville. Most work will be off the roadway, but there may be some lane closures with flaggers at the intersection, Nov. 27 – Dec. 1

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED just north of Route N, Nov. 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED just north of 200 th Road, Nov. 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route PP – CLOSED just east of U.S. Route 169, Nov. 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

