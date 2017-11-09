MoDOT planned road work for week of November 13, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of November 13 through November 19 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, mowing, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B to Route U (Nodaway County), Nov. 13 – 14

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the East Fork of the Little Tarkio Creek for a bridge replacement project. The road may reopen this week.

Route 111 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Interstate 29, Nov. 13 – 14

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work, Nov. 13 – 17

Routes C, M, N and YY – CLOSED in two-mile sections for a resurfacing project. Contractors will begin on Route YY and progress south across the four routes, Nov. 13 – 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Buchanan County

I-29 – On and off ramps CLOSED at Exit 35 (Route DD, Faucett) for paving. Only one ramp will be closed at any time, beginning with the southbound off ramp, Nov. 13. The ramp closures are scheduled to start at approximately 7:30 a.m.

I-229 – CLOSED for sign installation at the ramp from southbound I-229 to eastbound U.S. Route 36, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SW Broadway to SW Mirabile Road, Nov. 13 – 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

DeKalb County

Route EE – Milling and pothole patching, Nov. 13 – 16

Gentry County

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to Route D, Nov. 17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route AA – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 65 to one-quarter mile west of U.S. Route 65, Nov. 13 – 17

Route Y – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route B, Nov. 13 – 17

Harrison County

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement one-quarter mile south of Spur U.S. Route 69, Nov. 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 300th Street to 290th Street, Nov. 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 270th Street to 280th Street, Nov. 14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement one mile south of Blythedale, Nov. 14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement one-quarter mile north of Route Z, Nov. 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 265th Street to Route F, Nov. 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement one mile north of Route A, Nov. 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route D to 130th Avenue, Nov. 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route HH – Pothole patching, Nov. 16

Holt County

Route 118 – The ramp from Route 118 to southbound I-29 is CLOSED for the Davis Creek Bridge replacement project through mid-December.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge near Exit 84. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. The lane closures will remain in place through mid-December.

I-29 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 99 (Corning Exit) to mile marker 84 (Mound City), Nov. 13 – 18

Linn County

Routes B, M, V and WW – Pothole patching, Nov. 13 – 17

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair westbound from U.S. Route 65 to the Grand River Bridge, Nov. 14 – 17. A lane closure will be in place around the clock.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 − CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through February 2018.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B (Andrew County) to Route U, Nov. 13 – 14

U.S. Route 71 – Signal and intersection work at Main Street in Maryville. Most work will be off the roadway, but there may be some lane closures with flaggers at the intersection, Nov. 13 – 19

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 310th Street to Route U, Nov. 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 350th Street to Fortune Road, Nov. 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 46 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge just west of Route 113. The route will be closed daily at the bridge between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. but only after the bridge over the East Fork of the Little Tarkio Creek on U.S. Route 136 reopens, which is expected sometime next week.

Putnam County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 150th Street to 160th Street, Nov. 13, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Routes 129, N, Y and YY – Pothole patching, Nov. 13 – 17

Sullivan County

Routes K, TT, W, WW and ZZ – Pothole patching, Nov. 13 – 17

