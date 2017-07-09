MoDOT planned road work for week of July 10

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of July 10 – 16 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – At the Miller Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 10

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching, July 10 – 11

U.S. Route 136 – At the I-29 Overpass Bridge for maintenance, July 11 – 14

Route B – Pothole patching, July 12 – 14

Buchanan County

22nd Street Overpass Bridge over U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance, July 10

U.S. Route 36 – Milling and pothole patching, July 10 – 13

Route 371 – From Route CC to Route 752 for pavement repair, July 10 – 13. One lane will remain closed overnight. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to direct traffic through the work zone.

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, July 10 – 14

Route 6 – From I-29 to Woodbine Road for a sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project, July 10 – 15

Agency Road Bridge over U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance. The road will be closed overnight beginning Wednesday, July 12 at 7 a.m. and will reopen Thursday, July 13 at 12 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route D – From Route 116 to Route HH for pothole patching, July 13

Route E – Pothole patching, July 14

Carroll County

Route 139 – At the Hurricane Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 10 – 11

Route D – From U.S. Route 36 (Livingston County) to Route C for pothole patching, July 10– 14

Route 139 – From Route NN to Route HH for drainage work, July 12 – 13

Route 41 – At the Wakenda Chute Bridge for maintenance, July 12 – 13

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 and Route 129 – Pothole patching, July 10 – 14

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for guardrail installation, July 10 – 15

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work, July 10 – 12

Route M – From Route 13 to the Caldwell County line for pothole patching, July 10 – 12

Route T and UU – Drainage work, July 10 – 14

U.S. Route 69 – From Pence Road (DeKalb County) to I-35 for a resurfacing project, July 10 – 15. Includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route YY – Pothole patching, July 11 – 14

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 69 – From Pence Road to I-35 (Daviess County) for a resurfacing project, July 10 – 15. Includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 6 – One-half mile west of Route 33 for culvert repair, July 11

Gentry County

Route J – CLOSED from 580th Road to 290th Street for a culvert replacement, July 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – From the U.S. Route 136 and U.S. Route 169 junction to the Harrison County line for shoulder work, July 11 – 12

U.S. Route 169 – From the U.S. Route 136 and U.S. Route 169 junction to Route M for shoulder work, July 12 – 13

Route FF – CLOSED from Route C to 587th Road for a culvert replacement, July 14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Routes A and B – Pothole patching, July 10 – 14

Harrison County

Route N – At the I-35 Overpass Bridge for maintenance, July 10 – 13

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – From the city limits of Oregon to the city limits of Mound City for shoulder work, July 10 – 14

Linn County

Route FF – CLOSED from Gurney Road to Grover Road for a culvert replacement, July 10, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED from Gurney Road to Glade Road for a culvert replacement, July 10, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – From Route 139 to U.S. Route 36 (Livingston County) for pavement repair, July 10 – 13

U.S. Route 36 – From Route F to Route 5 for shoulder work, July 10 – 13

Route FF – CLOSED from Glade Road to Gold Road for a culvert replacement, July 11, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – From U.S. Route 36 to Route 139 (Linn County) for pavement repair, July 10 – 13

Route D – From U.S. Route 36 to Route C (Carroll County) for pothole patching, July 10 – 14

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – At the Weldon Fork of the Grand River Bridge for maintenance, July 10 – 11

Route D – From U.S. Route 136 to Route A for pothole patching, July 10 – 14

Route BB – CLOSED at the Weldon Fork Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 12 – 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Nodaway County

Route MM – CLOSED from U.S. Route 136 to 270th Street for a culvert replacement, July 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 148 and U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder repair, July 10 – 14

Route VV – CLOSED from Mahogany Street to Meadow Road for a culvert replacement, July 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route WW – CLOSED from 360th Street to 370th Street for a culvert replacement, July 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 5 and U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder repair, July 10 – 14

Routes W and 149 – Pothole patching, July 10 – 14

Route C – Drainage work, July 10 – 14

Sullivan County

Route 5 – From Route MM to the city limits of Browning for slide repair, July 10 – 15

Route 6 – From the city limits of Milan to the city limits of Green City for slide repair, July 10 – 15

Route C – From Route 5 to Route 129 for a resurfacing project, July 10 – 15. Includes a 10-foot restriction.

Route EE – CLOSED at the Medicine Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 14, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through September.

Routes B, C, E and Z – Drainage work, July 10 – 14

Route M – CLOSED from Umpire Avenue to Urchin Lane for a culvert replacement, July 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

