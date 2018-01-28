MoDOT planned road work for week of January 29, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri region planned for the week of January 29 through February 4 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville (Nodaway County) to Route B, Jan. 30 – Feb. 2

Daviess County

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 120th Street to the end of state maintenance, Jan. 29 – Feb. 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – Bridge maintenance at the Middle Fork Grand River Bridge, Jan. 29 – Feb. 2

Linn County

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 5 to Route Y, Jan. 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

Route CC – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 257 to County Road 259, Jan. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the One Hundred and Two River Bridge to the Platte River Bridge, Jan. 29 – 31

Route 113 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 210 th Street, Jan. 30, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville to Route B (Andrew County), Jan. 30 – Feb. 2

Route 113 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 240th Street to 260th Street, Jan. 31, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

