MoDOT planned road work for week of February 5, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of February 5 – 12 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville (Nodaway County) to Route B, Feb. 5 – 9

Gentry County

Route H – Drainage work from U.S. Route 169 to three miles south, Feb. 5 – 8

U.S. Route 169 – Bridge maintenance at the Middle Fork Grand River Bridge, Feb. 5 – 9

Harrison County

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 to West 130 th Street, Feb. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from West 127 th Place to West 130 th Street, Feb. 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from West 117th Street to West 110th Street, Feb. 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 139, Feb. 5 – 7

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through February 2018.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the One Hundred and Two River Bridge to the Platte River Bridge, Feb. 5 – 9

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville to Route B (Andrew County), Feb. 5 – 9

