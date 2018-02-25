MoDOT planned road work for the week of February 26, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of Feb. 26 – March 4 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville (Nodaway County) to Route B, Feb. 27 – March 2

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching, Feb. 26 – March 2

Route 111 – Bridge maintenance at County Road 280, Feb. 26 – March 2. County Road 280 will be CLOSED from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) to Route 13, Feb. 26 – March 2

Carroll County

Route 10 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Carrollton to Route FF, Feb. 26 – 27

Clinton County

Route 33 – Drainage work at Route PP, Feb. 28 – March 2. A temporary traffic signal will direct traffic through the intersection.

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 to Route 13 (Caldwell County), Feb. 26 – March 2

Harrison County

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement two-tenths of a mile north of Route 46, Feb. 28, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement one mile north of Route 46, March 1, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement two miles north of Route 46, March 2, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 139, Feb. 26 – 27

Route 5 – Drainage work from the city limits of Laclede to the city limits of Linneus, Feb. 26 – 28

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through March 2018.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville to Route B (Andrew County), Feb. 27 – March 2

Like this: Like Loading...