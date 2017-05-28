MoDOT planned road work for north Missouri, May 29 – June 4

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of May 29 – June 4 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

No work is planned on the Memorial Day holiday, but some closures may remain in place.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change with weather conditions.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, May 30 – June 3

Route 6 – From Interstate 29 to Woodbine Road for a sidewalk improvement project, May 31 – June 3

Caldwell County

Route A – From U.S. Route 36 to Route N for a chip seal, May 30 – 31

Chariton County

Route 129 – From Route P to the Macon County Line for pavement work, May 30 – 31

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for a resurfacing project, May 30 – June 3.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Night work at the I-35 Overpass Bridge for painting, May 30 – June 3, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-35 – Night work at the U.S. Route 36 interchange for painting, May 30 – June 3, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Within the city limits of Trenton for pavement repair, May 30 – June 2

Route JJ – Drainage work, May 30 – June 2

Route CC – From U.S. Route 136 (Harrison County) to Route 149 for a resurfacing project, May 30 – June 3

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED from Route M to Route 46 for a resurfacing project, May 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route 46 – From U.S. Route 69 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) for a resurfacing project, May 30 – June 2

Routes H and DD – Drainage work, May 30 – June 2

Route CC – From Route 149 (Grundy County to U.S. Route 136 for a resurfacing project, May 30 – June 3

Holt County

Routes B, C, N and HH – Pothole patching, May 30 – June 2

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – From the city limits of Brookfield to the Macon County line for bridge maintenance, May 30 – June 1

Route V – Pothole patching, May 31 – June 2

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED at the Little Medicine Creek Bridge for maintenance, May 30, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – From U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line for a resurfacing project, May 30 – June 3

Nodaway County

Route VV – At the Platte River Bridge for maintenance, May 30 – 31. Includes a 9-foot width restriction.

Route JJ – Pothole patching, May 31 – June 2

Route NN – At the Platte River Bridge for maintenance, June 1 – 2. Includes a 9-foot width restriction.

Putnam County

Route 149 – At the Blackbird Creek Bridge for maintenance, May 30 – 31

Route 149 – CLOSED from Plum Trail to U.S. Route 136 for a culvert replacement, May 30 – June 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 136 – At the West Locust Creek Bridge for maintenance, June 1 – 2

Sullivan County

Route 139 – From the city limits of Newtown to Kelp Road for drainage work, May 30 – June 2

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through September 2017.

Route 46 – From U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 69 (Harrison County) for a resurfacing project, May 30 – June 2

Like this: Like Loading...