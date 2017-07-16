MoDOT planned road work for week of July 17

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of July 17 – 23 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Route H – From Route V (Nodaway County) to Route Y for pothole patching, July 17

Business Loop 29 (Belt Highway) – From U.S. Route 59 to U.S. Route 169 (Rochester Road) (Buchanan County) for a resurfacing project, July 17 – 22. Work will be done between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly.

Route N – From Route M (Nodaway County) to Route B for pothole patching, July 19

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching, July 17 – 19

Route 111 – At the I-29 Overpass Bridge for maintenance, July 17 – 21. A temporary traffic signal will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route B – Pothole patching, July 20 – 21

Buchanan County

Route DD – At the Bee Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 17 – 19. One lane will remain closed overnight. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to direct traffic through the work zone.

U.S. Route 36 – Milling and pothole patching, July 17 – 20

Route 371 – From Route CC to Route 752 for pavement repair, July 17 – 21. One lane will remain closed overnight. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to direct traffic through the work zone.

Business Loop 29 (Belt Highway) – From U.S. Route 59 (Andrew County) to U.S. Route 169 (Rochester Road) for a resurfacing project, July 17 – 22. Work will be done between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly.

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, July 17 – 22

Route 6 – From I-29 to Woodbine Road for a sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project, July 17 – 23

Route DD – CLOSED at I-29 for a culvert replacement, July 18, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No access to Route DD Eastbound from I-29.

Caldwell County

Route KK – Pothole patching, July 17

U.S. Route 36 – Westbound from Route M to NE Spring Hill Road for pavement repair, July 17 – 20

Route N – Pothole patching, July 19

Route N – From the Carroll County line to Route D for pothole patching, July 20

Carroll County

Route U – CLOSED from County Road 231 to County Road 241 for a culvert replacement, July 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – From the Carroll County line to Route D for pothole patching, July 18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – Pothole patching, July 20

Chariton County

Route E – At the Turkey Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 17

Routes 5, 129 and DD – Pothole patching, July 17 – 21

Route E – At the Yellow Creek Bridge for maintenance, July 18

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work, July 17 – 18

U.S. Route 69 – From U.S. Route 136 (Harrison County) to Route T for shoulder work, July 17 – 19

Route UU – Drainage work, July 17 – 21

U.S. Route 69 – From Pence Road (DeKalb County) to I-35 for a resurfacing project, July 17 – 22. Includes a 10-foot width restriction.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 69 – From Pence Road to I-35 (Daviess County) for a resurfacing project, July 17 – 22. Includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route N – CLOSED from 245 th Street to 250 th Street for a culvert replacement, July 17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 169 – From the city limits of Stanberry to Route 31 for a resurfacing project, July 17 – 22

Route F – From Saddle Soap Hill Trail to 546 th Road for drainage work, July 18 – 19

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, July 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Routes B and Y – Pothole patching, July 17 – 21

Harrison County

U.S. Route 69 – From U.S. Route 136 to Route T (Daviess County) for shoulder work, July 17 – 19

Route 46 – From just east of the city limits of Hatfield to Route D for drainage work, July 18 – 19

Route P – CLOSED from U.S. Route 69 to Route BB for a culvert replacement, July 18 – 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – From the city limits of Oregon to the city limits of Mound City for shoulder work, July 17 – 21

I-29 – At the Davis Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project. July 17 – 22. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction.

Linn County

Route B – From Route 5 to Route Y for pothole patching, July 17

Route 5 – From Route B to the city limits of Browning for pothole patching, July 17 – 18

Route 5 – From Route B to U.S. Route 36 for pothole patching, July 18 – 19

Route 130 – From U.S. Route 36 to Route YY for pothole patching, July 19 – 20

Route B – From U.S. Route 36 (Livingston County) to Route 139 for pothole patching, July 20 – 21

Livingston County

Route C – From U.S. Route 36 to Route Z for pothole patching, July 17 – 19

Route B – From U.S. Route 36 to Route 139 (Linn County) for pothole patching, July 20 – 21

Mercer County

Route D – From U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 65 for sealing, July 17 – 21

U.S. Route 136 – From U.S. Route 65 to Route 139 (Putnam County) for pothole patching, July 17 – 21

Nodaway County

Route H – From Route V to Route Y (Andrew County) for pothole patching, July 17

Route N – From Route M to Route B (Andrew County) for pothole patching, July 19

Route J – From Route M to U.S. Route 136 for pothole patching, July 20

Route E – From U.S. Route 136 to Route 246 for pothole patching, July 21

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – From U.S. Route 65 (Mercer County) to Route 139 for pothole patching, July 17 – 21

Sullivan County

Route 5 – From Route MM to the city limits of Browning for slide repair, July 17 – 22

Route 6 – From the city limits of Milan to the city limits of Green City for slide repair, July 17– 22

Route C – From Route 5 to Route 129 for a resurfacing project, July 17 – 22. Includes a 10-foot restriction.

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through September.

Route B – Drainage work, July 17

Route W – Drainage work, July 20 – 21

