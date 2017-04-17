MoDOT maintenance schedule for north Missouri April 17 through 23

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the north Missouri planned for the week of April 17 – 23 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change with weather conditions.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – From Main Street in Maryville (Nodaway County) to Route B for pothole patching, April 17 – 21

Route K – CLOSED from Route H to County Road 7 for a culvert replacement, April 20, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Buchanan County

Interstate 229 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, April 17 – 20

Caldwell County

Route N – CLOSED at the Mud Creek Bridge for a culvert replacement, April 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Eastbound from Business U.S. 36 to Route 13 for shoulder work, April 18 – 21

Carroll County

Route OO – CLOSED from County Road 244 to County Road 248 for a culvert replacement, April 17, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route T – Pothole patching, April 19 – 21

Chariton County

Route TT – From Route 139 to the Linn County line for pothole patching, April 17 – 19

Route J – From Route MM to Namrash Road for pothole patching, April 17 – 21

Route Z – From Route M to Dean Lake for pothole patching, April 17 – 21

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for a resurfacing project, April 17 – 22

Route 139 – From the city limits of Sumner to the Linn County line for pothole patching, April 20 – 21

Clinton County

Route Y – In the city limits of Plattsburg for chip sealing, April 17. A flagger will be present to direct traffic.

Route O – CLOSED from U.S. Route 169 to Smith Halferty Road for pothole patching and chip sealing, April 18 – 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Daviess County

I-35 – At the Grand River and Grand River Overflow bridges for sweeping and flushing, April 17 – 20

Route N – One-quarter mile west of I-35 for drainage work, April 20 – 21

DeKalb County

Route J – From Route 6 to U.S. Route 36 for a resurfacing project, April 17 – 22. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route O – From Route 33 to Route J for a resurfacing project, April 17 – 22. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route N – From Route 6 to U.S. Route 36 for a resurfacing project, April 17 – 22. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – From Route F to Route C for pothole patching, April 17

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Pothole patching and flushing bridges, April 17 – 21

Route AA – Drainage work, April 19 – 21

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED from West 140 th Place to West 150 th Place for a culvert replacement, April 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED from West 210 th Street to West 220 th Street for a culvert replacement, April 17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – From U.S. Route 69 to Route B for sealing, April 17 – 21

I-35 – Northbound from mile marker 93 at Bethany to mile marker 105.3 near Eagleville for pavement repair, April 17 – 22

Route 46 – One mile east of Hatfield for culvert repair, April 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

I-29 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, April 17 – 21

Linn County

Route TT – From the Chariton County line to U.S. Route 36 for pothole patching, April 17 – 19

U.S. Route 36 – Westbound from Route 139 to Route F for pavement repair, April 17 – 20

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – At the Roach Lake Bridge for maintenance, April 17

Route 190 – At the Thompson River Bridge for maintenance, April 18 – 20

U.S. Route 36 – At the Blackwell Creek Bridge for maintenance, April 20 – 21

Mercer County

U.S. Routes 136 and 65 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, April 17 – 21

Nodaway County

Route 113 – CLOSED from 220 th Street to 230 th Road for a culvert replacement, April 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – From Main Street in Maryville to Route B (Andrew County) for pothole patching, April 17 – 21

Route 113 – CLOSED from 240th Street to 230th Road for a culvert replacement, April 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route CC – CLOSED at the South Branch Shoal Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through May 2017.

Route 149 – CLOSED from Elm Street to Orchid Street for culvert repair, April 17, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route K – Drainage work, April 18

Worth County

Route C – CLOSED from 188th Trail to 200th Road for a culvert replacement, April 18 – 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

