MoDOT crews to reduce Route U to one lane in Putnam County

A chip seal project is planned next week for Route U in Putnam County.

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to apply this preventive maintenance treatment from U.S. Route 136 to Iowa state line.

Crews will have Route U reduced to one lane both Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Wednesday, Aug. 23 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

