MoDOT announces bridge inspections to take place in North Missouri

In-depth under-bridge inspections take place throughout the year by crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Central Office.

While the bridge inspection crews based in Northwest Missouri work to inspect most of the bridges in this area, there are some that require specialized equipment. This program of inspection, repair, and maintenance of the more than 10,000 bridges across the state ensures the bridges are kept in the best possible condition for as long as possible for all those that travel across Missouri’s roadways.

Week of March 5:

Carroll County:

Route M at the Grand River Bridge (lane closure)

Mercer County:

U.S. Route 136 at the Weldon Fork Bridge (shoulder closure)

Nodaway County:

Route VV at the Platte River Bridge (lane closure)



Like this: Like Loading...