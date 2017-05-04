Model Train and Railroad Memorabilia show to be held at Marceline

A Model Train and Railroad Memorabilia Show will be held in Marceline Saturday, May 6.

The show will be at the Walsworth Community Center from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

There will be Santa Fe Historical Society Mini Meet Clinics as well as private vendors selling railroad items, a National Date Nail Display, a Railroad Art display at the North Missouri Art Center, and a craft show and activities for children in Ripley Park.

Attendees can view working model train layouts, as well as trains, pass by on the BNSF Transcontinental Mainline.

Contact Dennis VanDyke at 660-734-2195 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...