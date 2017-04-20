Moberly teen arrested on child porn and child molestation charges

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has announced the arrest of Joseph Allen Schmitt, age 19, of Moberly for promoting child pornography.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Schmitt’s residence located in the 1300 block of Henry Street, in Moberly. As a result of the search warrant, investigators located child pornography and computer equipment used to commit the crime. Schmitt was arrested and transported to the Randolph County Justice Center in Huntsville, Missouri.

The Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Schmitt with possession of child pornography – first offense, child molestation – first degree, and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy – deviate sexual intercourse – with a person less than 12 years old. Bond was set at $500,000 cash only. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The Patrol was assisted by Troop B Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Moberly Police Department.

