Audio: Mizzou to offer ROTC scholarships

Mizzou will soon offer a scholarship that will make college more affordable for students who want to serve as commissioned military officers.

Bill Wise from the Missourinet files this report.

Beginning in the fall of 2018, scholarships will be offered that will cover room and board costs for the freshman year for incoming ROTC students who have won national scholarships from a military branch. National ROTC scholarships pay for tuition, required fees, a book allowance and a monthly stipend up to 5,000-dollars annually.

The assistance is for those who want to serve as commissioned officers in the military. Based on current enrollment, more than 45 MU students from Missouri are expected to qualify for the grants annually.

Mizzou has announced several other initiatives this year that aims to make college more affordable for students.

