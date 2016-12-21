Misty Houghton named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Misty Houghton, physical therapy assistant at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for fourth quarter 2016. Gary Jordan, chief executive officer, presented the award to Houghton at a ceremony held in her honor on December 20.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Houghton’s co-workers said, “Misty is so flexible and will do whatever needs to be done for the good of the team and the patient. With the addition of the hospitalist program, her caseload has grown exponentially. Misty goes above and beyond to make sure these patients get physical therapy treatments even when her schedule is fully booked with outpatients. Misty provides quality treatments that are customer focused and individualized. She develops an excellent rapport with her patients and knows just how to encourage them. Misty works hard to learn new treatment techniques and pass them on to her patients. She recently obtained certification to become a LSVT BIG clinician. She was recently promoted and is actively helping grow our department’s caseload and increase our visibility in the community.”

In recognition of the award, Houghton received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, three eStore vouchers, a gift certificate to the hospital gift shop and her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque.

Like this: Like Loading...