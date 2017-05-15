Missouri won’t make some flooded school districts make up lost days

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri education officials say 39 school districts won’t need to make up the days they canceled because of flooding.

The waivers the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education granted this week excuse the districts from minimum school calendar requirements.

The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2qb1Cv9 ) reports that the affected districts include Westview, a school system between Seneca and Neosho that serves students through eighth grade. The state waived 10 days after about 2 feet of floodwater filled some of its buildings. The district had finished all state testing. Field trips, parties, and graduation were all scheduled for the last two weeks of school.

Westview Superintendent Misty Hailey says the flooding “pretty much cut our building in half.”

Flooding in April and early May claimed six lives statewide and forced hundreds to evacuate.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

