Missouri woman sentenced for identity theft

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Joplin woman has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for selling stolen identities.
The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2jNpTTb ) reports 53-year-old Stacy M. Hall was sentenced Monday. Hall pleaded guilty in October in exchange for an agreement capping her sentence at 10 years and a restitution payment.
Hall was arrested by Joplin police in March 2015 when she was caught with multiple credit and debit cards belonging to other people. In a probable-cause affidavit, video surveillance identified Hall as the person using another woman’s credit card earlier that same day.
The affidavit says Hall was previously arrested or charged with identity theft.