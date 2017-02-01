Missouri woman on highway fatally struck by deputy

POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — A 66-year-old Missouri woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle driven by a sheriff’s deputy.

KTVI-TV (http://bit.ly/2jvg6nW ) reports that 66-year-old Brenda Gross of Washington County was fatally struck Monday night while walking along a rural road in the dark.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen says a relative called around 11:15 p.m. to say Gross was possibly driving while intoxicated. Deputies were dispatched to look for her.

Authorities say Cpl. Scott Pratt was on Old Highway 8 when he struck Gross with his vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jacobsen says Gross was dressed in dark clothing and he does not believe Pratt did anything wrong, but he has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to handle the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...