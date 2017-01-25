Missouri woman gets life term for killing of brother-in-law

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban St. Louis nurse has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 shooting death of her brother-in-law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2jbGzlx ) reports 63-year-old Denise Hein’s sentencing Tuesday in St. Louis County came after a daughter of victim Gary Baranyai implored the judge to imprison Hein for the rest of her life.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Hein last month was convicted by the judge of second-degree murder. A life sentence in Missouri on the lesser murder count is calculated at 30 years.

Hein was convicted of killing 65-year-old Baranyai in a St. Louis County home.

Hein didn’t speak during Tuesday’s hearing. Noting Hein’s mental illness, her attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said “there’s no question this is a very sick lady who is still suffering.”

