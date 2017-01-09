Missouri woman accused in death of mother, 87

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) – A southeast Missouri woman is accused in the death of her 87-year-old mother after police say they found the elderly woman malnourished and dehydrated at her daughter’s home.

KFVS-TV (http://bit.ly/2ilgvow ) reports that Butler County prosecutors have charged 65-year-old Judy Smothers of Poplar Bluff with second-degree murder and felony elder abuse.

Police say Theresa Smothers died Dec. 31, a couple of days after police say they found her in her daughter’s home.

Theresa Smothers weighed just 71 pounds when she was removed from her daughter’s home, and police say she was suffering from extreme malnutrition and dehydration and had open bed sores.

Court records show Judy Smothers was named her mother’s guardian in 2009.

Online court records don’t show whether Judy Smothers has an attorney.

Information from: KFVS-TV, http://www.kfvs12.com

Like this: Like Loading...